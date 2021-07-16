The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

