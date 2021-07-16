The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

