The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.65. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 9,297 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

