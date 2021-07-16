The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 65,070 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

