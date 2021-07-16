The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

Shares of COO opened at $402.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 90.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

