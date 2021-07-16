The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

