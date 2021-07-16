The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $1,545,057.28 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.28.

SAM opened at $930.86 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $629.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.