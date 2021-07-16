The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BONTQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.