The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BONTQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

