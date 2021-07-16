The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.67. 75,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,438. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

