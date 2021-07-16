The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,814. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

