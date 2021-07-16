TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,394. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

