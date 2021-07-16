Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone Sells 34,831 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $66.28. 1,592,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,111. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

