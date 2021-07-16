Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Tervita alerts:

TRVCF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. Tervita has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.