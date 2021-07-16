Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

