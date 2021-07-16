Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Now Covered by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

