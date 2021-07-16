Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $60,008,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

