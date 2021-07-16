Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
TKAGY stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $18.38.
About Telekom Austria
