Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.52

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

