Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 995,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 751,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

