TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

TCLHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042. TCL Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

TCLHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

