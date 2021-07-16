TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,088,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,103 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.06 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.