Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.19.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

