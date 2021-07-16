Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,687 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.