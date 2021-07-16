TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

