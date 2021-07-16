Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.83 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

