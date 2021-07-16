Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.65.
Shares of TGB opened at $1.83 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
