Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.