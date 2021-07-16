Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 242,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,720. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $604.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

