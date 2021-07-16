Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 73.4% in June

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

