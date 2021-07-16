T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.43 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

