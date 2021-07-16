Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,663,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.59 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

