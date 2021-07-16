SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

SNX opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,020 shares of company stock worth $3,789,381. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

