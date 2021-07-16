SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,020 shares of company stock worth $3,789,381. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

