Swipe Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $182.59 million and approximately $106.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00832999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.