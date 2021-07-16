suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $11.10 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. suterusu has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $103,674.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

