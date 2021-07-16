Susquehanna Bancshares Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $360.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

Shares of PYPL opened at $296.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $166.50 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

