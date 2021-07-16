Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,582. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.30.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

