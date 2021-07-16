Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 131,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,025,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.