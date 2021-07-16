Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $34.08

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $35.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

