Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 647,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 404,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

