Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.83 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $40.26 or 0.00126488 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00109986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,893.91 or 1.00193948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,462 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.