Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 4.3%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48. Approximately 8,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

