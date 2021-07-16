Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $202,201.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00825206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

