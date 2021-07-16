StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City."

SNEX stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

