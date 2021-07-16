Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $56,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 31,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,409. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

