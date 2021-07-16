Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,164% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

