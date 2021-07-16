Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,164% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.
Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.