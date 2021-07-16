Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

