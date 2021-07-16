Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 227,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 405% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,014 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,713,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

