Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,567% compared to the average volume of 266 call options.

AMKR stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock worth $1,340,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

