Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,468% compared to the average daily volume of 153 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

