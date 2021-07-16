Stifel Nicolaus Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$45.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.97.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

